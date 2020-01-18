|
Wallace D Reid
1959 ~ 2020
West Jordan, UT-Wallace D Reid, age 60, passed away on January 11, 2020 in West Jordan, Utah. He was born on September 2, 1959 in Murray, Utah to Roy and Laraine Reid. Wallace married Dianne Lyons on November 20, 1981, and they later divorced. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 8539 South 2200 West, West Jordan, UT 84088. Viewings will be held Friday January 17, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM and again Saturday 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM at the same location. Interment to follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah. Please refer to memorialutah.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 18, 2020