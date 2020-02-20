|
|
Wally A. Nelson
1953 ~ 2020
Wally Arnold Nelson, age 66, passed away February 17, 2020 at his home in Salt Lake City. He was born December 30, 1953 to Virgil and Arlene Lund Nelson. A viewing will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City and again on Saturday from 11:30 am – 12:50 pm at the funeral home. Graveside services will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 starting at 1:00 pm at Valley View Memorial Park. To view the complete obituary and to share condolences please visit www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020