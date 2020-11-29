1/1
Walter Bruce Collett
1937 - 2020
Our loving husband, father and grandfather passed away in Salt Lake City on November 26th, 2020. He was born in Salt Lake City on May 23rd, 1937 to Bruce and Dorothy Hurd Collett.
He graduated from West High School in 1955 where he played basketball. He also attended the University of Utah.
He is survived by his loving wife Dennie, who was with him for 65 years; his children Scott (Amy) Collett, Daniel (Tara) Collett, Gregg Collett and Shannon (Mike) Stockdale; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 3rd at 2:00 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services.
For an extended obituary and to leave online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Viewing
01:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
DEC
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
