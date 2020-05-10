Home

Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Walter E. Mitchell Jr. Obituary
1937 ~ 2020
Walt was born in Salt Lake City on May 12, 1937 to Walter E. and Sarah Larsen Mitchell Jr. He passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020, just 4 days short of his 83rd birthday. He had suffered the past few years with issues caused by advancing age.
He grew up in Salt Lake City graduated from South High School in 1956. He married Patricia Rae Bailey in Sept. of 1957. Together they had two children, Christine (Mark) Longson, and bob (Leeann) Mitchell. He and Pat were later divorced.
In 1990 he met Stacey Duffield. After working for Mountain Fuel (Questar) for 35 years, he retired and moved to Charleston, Utah in 1996.
He loved skiing and hunting. But his favorites were golfing and fishing. After Stacey retired, they spent winters going south with the other snowbirds.
He is preceded in death by sisters Grace, Helen, Beth and a brother Bob. He also lost his very special daughter Christine Longson to Multiple Sclerosis. He is survived by his son Bob (Leeann) and stepchildren Kris and Tom, his brothers Dick (Maurine) and Steve (Jan). He was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Because of the current pandemic, we will not have a funeral at this time. We are planning to have a Celebration of Life at a later date. In Lieu of Flowers, he would love it if you would make a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Friends and family may visit the online guestbook and share a memory of Walt at www.probstfamilyfunerals.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 10, 2020
