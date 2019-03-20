|
|
1930 ~ 2019
Jesus called his faithful servant, Gene, home to His loving arms on March 17, 2019.
He was born September 7, 1930 in York, Nebraska. He served in the US Navy for four years as Aviation Electronics Technician; duties with aircraft maintenance and as radio/radar man on international flights for MATS, squadron VR3, Moffett Field, CA.
He married Margaret Huebner at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, North Platte, Nebraska in 1957. They were married 62 years. He graduated from the University of Colorado in 1959 with a BS in Electrical Engineering. Walt "Gene" retired from Lockheed Martin, now L3, after 37 years. He always liked to say he worked for 11 companies without ever changing jobs, beginning with Sperry. He worked as a Program Manager, Systems Engineer Manager and Electronics Systems Engineer.
He was baptized into Christ on June 27, 1943. He was a member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, Bountiful, Utah. Faith in Jesus was very important to Gene, he knew that salvation was by faith in Jesus alone, not by works.
He is survived by his wife Margaret, children: Ruth Morgan (Jim), Susan Nyen Myers (Duane), Kathryn Hoyer (Fred), Elizabeth Mott (Keith), Barbara Ballif (Michael); nine grandchildren: Cody (Jen), Andrew (Alison), Heather (Jonas), Beau, Gabrielle, Lauren, Matthew, Micah, Emma, and one great-granddaughter, Penelope.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made to: The Cross of Christ Lutheran Church of Bountiful, Utah, or in support of US veterans or to the Humane Society.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 1840 S. 75 E. Bountiful, Utah. Friends may visit family Friday, March 22nd from 6-8 pm at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. and Saturday, from 9:45-10:45am at the church prior to services. Interment Bountiful City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019