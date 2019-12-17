|
|
Walter Leo Messinger
Oct 3, 1920 ~ Dec 11, 2019
Walter Leo Messinger, 99, surrounded by his loving family, was reunited with his eternal sweetheart, Barbara, on Dec 11th 2019, in Riverton, Utah after fulfilling a wonderful life. He was born Oct 3rd 1920 to Clyde L. Messinger and Hilda Parkinson in Beaver, Utah. Walt was raised in Beaver, UT. He lived short time in Minersville, UT, and then a majority of his married life in Cedar City, UT. Services will be held on Thursday, December 19th at Deer Mountain chapel 2742 W. 14400 S. Bluffdale, UT. Viewing 9am to 10:30am. Funeral service 11:00am. The same day, a graveyard service will be held at the Minersville Cemetery at 4 pm. For the full obituary of Walt's life and to share condolences, please go to www.SouthernUtMortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019