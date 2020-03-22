Home

Wanda Ellis


1924 - 2020
Wanda Ellis Obituary
1924~2020
Taylorsville, UT-Wanda Ellis Wright passed away on March 18, 2020. She was born October 11, 1924 in Standardville, Carbon County, Utah, to John William Irvin Ellis and Margaret Emma Bennett. She was married in the Salt Lake Temple June 20, 1946 to William Earl. Wright. He preceded her in death in April 2000.
Graveside services limited to immediate family, due to public health regulations, will be held. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. For a more complete obituary please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/wanda-ellis-wright/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020
