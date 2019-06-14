|
|
1928 ~ 2019
Wanda Lee Thompson Parkinson passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019. She was born in Bozeman Montana on July 14, 1928, Bastille Day, she liked to say everyone in France celebrated her birthday. She was the daughter of Herschel Byron and Ina Corinne Hughes Thompson. Her family spent most of the Depression moving around the Northwest finally settling in Crockett, California just before WWII. After the war her family moved to Utah where she met the love of her life, Carl "Lon" Parkinson. They married on May 3, 1947 and raised four children in Kearns, Utah. Wanda was active in the American Legion Auxiliary, becoming Department president in 1977. Gramma enjoyed a great game of pinochle and loved being with her grandchildren at the cabin or on "Chicken and movie nights."
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents: husband Carl, her sister Joyce, brother Robert and her son in law, Kurt Parker. She is survived by her brother Steve (MaryLyn), children, Dave (Linda), Lesley Parker, Kathy DeLand (Gary), Lisa Kolstad (Jim) 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Wanda was a warrior and lived life on her own terms surviving breast cancer and lung cancer. She fought hard against dementia and numerous infections. A celebration of her life will be held on August 3rd, details TBA.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 14 to June 15, 2019