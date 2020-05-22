|
|
Wanda Lee Thornberg
1930~2020
Holladay, UT-Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 at the age of eighty-nine. Wanda was born on July 2, 1930 to Gladys and George Martin Blair in Murray, Utah, joining her big brother Don Charles Blair. Don always said that little Wanda would say her name so fast that it sounded like "Wanda Knees Bare". The Blair family remained in Murray, and Wanda graduated from Murray High School as a proud Smelterite.Wanda met the love of her life, Dean Sigfred Thornberg on a "blind" date, which wasn't really "blind" since Dean stopped by Murray Music where she worked in advance of the date to "check her out". After only three months of dating, they were married on October 24, 1950, and the marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Wanda learned to play piano at a very early age and enjoyed sharing this talent, pleasing everyone who heard her play throughout her life. She served as the organist for the Holladay 12th Ward in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for over 50 years which gave her great joy.She was a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker; always putting family needs above her own. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren could unfailingly feel her love and commitment to ensuring their happiness, and she taught all of us the importance of staying close to each other. Everyone in her family will remember the amazing meals she prepared each and every day, the caramel apples she hand-dipped every Halloween, and the occasional from-scratch rice pudding that really cannot be rivaled. Wanda is survived by her daughter Pamela Poulson and husband Buss, her son Douglas Thornberg and wife Teresa, her son Bryce Thornberg and wife Pam, her daughter Sheri Thornberg and wife Marta; grandchildren: Kevin Poulson, Brandy Poulson Baker and husband Keith, Lilly Muse, Breony Stoddard and husband Seth, Dean Thornberg, Vince Thornberg, Annalee Thornberg, Halley Bonfanti and husband Nick, Luke Thornberg and wife Brittinie, Sydnee Eschler; as well as six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Dean; her brother Don; and her grandchildren, Alana and Casey. Thank you for reading this snapshot of the goodness that came from Wanda's time on earth. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private graveside service was held for immediate family on Tuesday, May 19th at Memorial Holladay Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/wanda-lee-thornberg/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 22 to May 24, 2020