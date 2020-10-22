1/2
Wanda McCormick
1924 - 2020
Wanda Engebretsen McCormick, born March 8, 1924, passed away on October 19, 2020 at the age of 96 of causes incident to age. She was the daughter of Frank DeGrey Engebretsen and Nellie Larsen Engebretsen Brady.
Wanda found joy with her children, grandchildren, and writing letters to her lifelong friends. She loved reading history books, cooking, throwing themed parties, caring for her home, shopping, hotdogs, miniatures, fairies, and all things yellow.
Wanda lived her life for others. She became friends with anyone she met and lovingly put together care packages.
She had a great love for her country and served in the United States Navy Hospital Corp during WWII. She attended the University of Utah and LDS Business College, then returned to the University as a nontraditional student at the age of fifty-five.
Wanda is survived by her three children: son, Steven Michael McCormick (Dolly); daughters, Erin Magleby (Bruce) and MaryEllen Schuman (Ken); eleven grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry Melvin McCormick; sister, Frankie Fitts; and infant grandson, Matthew Steven McCormick.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel at 1830 East 6400 South, Murray, Utah, with a viewing held prior to the services from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. An additional viewing will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 6:00- 8:00 p.m.at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
OCT
24
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
