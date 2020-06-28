Waneta Miller
Peterson
9/9/1932 - 6/26/2020
Sandy, UT-Waneta passed away at Sandy Regional Rehab from natural causes at the age of 87. Waneta was born in Goshen, Indiana to Leah and Henry Miller. She married Walter Peterson in 1949 and he passed in 1997. She spent 65+ years in Indiana. She raised her children in Bristol and later moved to Elkhart. She also lived in Henderson, Nevada for approximately 5 years. She then moved to Sandy, Utah in 2004.
Waneta's youngest daughter Cindy preceded her in death. She is survived by two daughters Linda (Bob) and Sonja (Mark); one son Mike (Angie); son-in-law Fred; along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
How do you put in words what she meant to everyone? She was happiest when she was with her family. She was a special grandma to everyone. She loved to travel, play cards, put puzzles together and play bingo. She taught pinochle and called bingo at the Sandy Senior Center for many years.
There will be no funeral or viewing services. Waneta will be placed in a niche at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, UT. Thank you to the nurses at Sandy Regional Rehab for their loving care of Waneta during her last days. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.