Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801) 254-1928
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Canyon Rim Stake Center
3051 S. 2900 E.
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Canyon Rim Stake Center
3051 S. 2900 E.
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Canyon Rim Stake Center
3051 S. 2900 E
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanita Done
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanita Pinegar Done


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanita Pinegar Done Obituary
Wanita Pinegar Done
6/17/1932 ~ 01/21/2020
Our Angel Mom and Grandma, Our Sunshine, Our greatest example of Christ-like Service, Our most Loyal Defender, and Our Lover of Heavenly Father and Jesus, Wanita Pinegar Done returned home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
We are all at once heartbroken with her absence and completely overjoyed to know of her reunion with her sweetheart, our loving Dad, and her baby girl, Carolee.
Funeral services will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Canyon Rim Stake Center, 3051 S. 2900 E., Salt Lake City. Visitations will be held at the church Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday, January 25th from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment at Larkin Sunset Lawn. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -