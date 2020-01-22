|
Wanita Pinegar Done
6/17/1932 ~ 01/21/2020
Our Angel Mom and Grandma, Our Sunshine, Our greatest example of Christ-like Service, Our most Loyal Defender, and Our Lover of Heavenly Father and Jesus, Wanita Pinegar Done returned home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
We are all at once heartbroken with her absence and completely overjoyed to know of her reunion with her sweetheart, our loving Dad, and her baby girl, Carolee.
Funeral services will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Canyon Rim Stake Center, 3051 S. 2900 E., Salt Lake City. Visitations will be held at the church Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday, January 25th from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment at Larkin Sunset Lawn. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020