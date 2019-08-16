|
|
Warren
Harmon Frewin
1923 ~ 2019
Warren Harmon Frewin passed away June 19, 2019 in Mesquite, Nevada, at the age of 96. He was born in Salt Lake City to Arthur and Mary Frewin on June 12, 1923. He is preceded in death by both of his parents and siblings Lester and LeRoy and wife Della. He is survived by his three sons, Warren A., Martin, Wayne (Melinda) and four grandchildren and five great-grandsons. As per his request there are to be no services. At the family's request, please no flowers but instead, if you wish, make a contribution to the in his name. The family wants to give thanks to Beehive House of Mesquite for the wonderful care and friendship that they had given and shown to him.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019