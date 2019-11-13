|
Warren LaMar Vincent
1937~2019
Warren LaMar Vincent, age 82, passed away at home, November 9th, 2019 in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on November 7, 1937 to Bertram LaMar Vincent and Margaret Veda Arthur. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 16 at 12:00 P.M. in the Butler West Stake House, 1845 East 7200 South, Cottonwood Heights. Friends may visit Friday evening from 6-8 P.M. at the Stake House and from 10:30-11:45 A.M. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Mountain View Memorial Estates Cemetery, 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the IHC Hospice team for the kind and expert care provided by them, making Warren's last weeks comfortable.
For full obituary, visit: www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019