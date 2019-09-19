|
|
Wayde Robert Groves
1957 - 2019
Wayde Groves, beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend, was born January 30, 1957 in Salt Lake City, UT., to Robert and Ella Covert Groves. Wayde was reunited with the love of his life Cindy, on September 7, 2019. Wayde is survived by two sons, Chad and Marty Groves, and many loving family members and friends.
Wayde graduated from Bingham high School, where he played baseball and football. He worked for Salt Lake County as a surveyor and retired after thirty years. He had a great love for all animals, especially his dog GG, he had a pet crow that would ride on his shoulder while he was riding around Copperton on his motorcycle. So many great memories. Wayde you will be missed by all.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 19, 2019