Wayne Arlyn Jackson
March 28, 1924 ~ Sept 19, 2019
Wayne Arlyn Jackson, 95, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019 in Tremonton, Utah. He was born March 28, 1924 in Garfield, Utah to Charles William and Fern Adams and was the fourth of six children. His father suddenly passed away from complications from a hernia operation. His mother then moved her family to Pleasant Grove, Utah. She later remarried, became pregnant then died shortly after child birth. He was 7 years old and along with his siblings were all now orphaned. He along with his one older brother, LaVard was taken in by Herman and Marian Fluckiger. They moved them to Star Valley, Wyoming where he was raised and educated.
He married Ila Davis and had a daughter, then later divorced. He served for the U.S. Government in the Army. WWII was over and he worked for the U.S. Government in Japan. He then met Kiyoko Sasaki. They were married in Yokohama, Japan on December 20, 1947. They had three children and moved to the United States then had a fourth child, and resided in many locations where he worked at several successful jobs. He retired from Hill Air Force Base after 32 years. He was an active member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where he served in many capacities, which he especially loved being a Scout Master where he impacted the lives of many young men.
Wayne had such a fun personality and made friends wherever he went. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, attending football games, especially activities and trips with his family.
He is survived by his children Carolyn (Val) Janakiev, Yukie (Bob) Conard, Willie (Ellen) Jackson, and Betty (Todd) Montgomery, 18 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Kiyoko, parents, all siblings, son Steven, and grandchildren Mark Stroud Conard, Stephen Stroud Conard, and Amberly (Montgomery) Hancock.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. Bountiful, Utah, where family and friends may visit from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Bedford, Wyoming following the service. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019