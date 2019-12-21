|
|
Wayne was born on November 25th 1929 in Deaver Wyoming.
He passed away on December 19th 2019 in Bountiful, Utah after having celebrated his 90th birthday with his family.
Wayne was one of five children born to Ivin and Julia Lynn.
He married Roita Monk on September7th 1949 in the Salt Lake temple.
Together they had 11 children. The number of family members who love him continue to grow. His legacy will be remembered for generations to come.
He was a national award-winning teacher for wood shop, agriculture and welding and spent countless hours in his home shop and garden and would welcome anyone wanting to share in those endeavors.
He worked for the LDS church until he retired in 1996. He was a seminary teacher and a writer, and was on numerous committees, later becoming the Director of Curriculum.
He served as a mission president of the Arizona Holbrook Mission from 1981 to 1984.
He was called to serve in many ways including as a Bishop, advisor, High Counselor, and on the Sunday School General Board. He was pleased to contribute to Gospel Principles and Teaching, No Greater Call. He wrote numerous articles in the church magazines.
Wayne loved serving in the church and all his associations. He had a strong testimony of Christ and His mission here on Earth.
Wayne enjoyed reciting his cowboy poetry.
Wayne is survived by siblings Jerry Lynn (Marsha), Betty Joan Larson (Bert), Janet Bates.
His surviving children are Kenneth Ivin, Kathleen Allen, Douglas Jerry, Debbie Randall (Fred), Judy Steiner (John) Dee Wayne, Melvin Charles (Kristy) Renee and daughter in law Elaine. He had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Ruby Hopkin (Burchell), sons, Alan Monk, Curtis Wayne, and Michael Jon.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23rd, 2019 at 11 am at the Centerville South Stake Center, 270 N. 300 E., Centerville UT.
The viewing will be on Sunday the 22nd of December 2019 from 6-8 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main St. Bountiful, and Monday morning at the church from 9:30-10:30 am prior to services. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019