Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Bott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Edward Bott


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Edward Bott Obituary
Wayne Edward Bott
9/12/1925 ~ 7/22/2019
Wayne Edward Bott passed away in South Jordan, Utah.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 , at 11:00 a.m. at the Hillcrest LDS Ward House, located at 435 E. 5600 S. Viewings will be held Friday, July 26th at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State St., from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, July 27th, from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment: Murray City Cemetery.
For full obituary and condolences please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now