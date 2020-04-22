|
1923 ~ 2020
Wayne Kasteler Wiscomb, passed away April 14, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born February 7, 1923 in Salt Lake City to Donald and Clara Wiscomb. He married his lifelong sweetheart, Helen Brandley, June 12, 1942
Wayne was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was on the cutting edge of electrical and computer engineering. He loved to sing with his beautiful baritone voice, play golf, arm wrestle and make people laugh.
Helen and Wayne were the parents of seven children. Wayne is survived by his second wife Marjorie Cannon Wiscomb and five children - Chrisanne Olsen (Tom), Allison Van Vranken (Keith), Bret Wiscomb (Cec), Jennifer Smith (Joe,) and Amy Moth Iversen (Darrell). He also leaves behind 19 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and daughter-in- law Jeri Wiscomb. Wayne was preceded in death by his wife Helen, two children - Brenda Lee "Randy" Richmond (Leonard) and Wayne Brandley Wiscomb.
For an extended version of the obituary please go to www.wasatchlawn.com.
A family grave dedication service will be held on April 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Wayne's grave will be dedicated by his grandson, Cody Wiscomb. To maintain social distancing, the service will be transmitted on AM 950 radio station.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 22, 2020