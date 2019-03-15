Home

Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
801-447-8247
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Wayne Norris Clark Obituary
Wayne Norris Clark
May 2, 1943~March 10, 2019
Farmington, UT-Wayne Norris Clark passed away peacefully at Legacy House in Farmington, Utah on March 10, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 1941 North Main in Farmington, with a viewing at 9:30 am. Wayne will be buried in the Logan City Cemetery family plot next to his eternal companion Coleen Trimming Clark. For a full obituary and condolences, visit www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 15, 2019
