1943 ~ 2019
On Thursday, July 25, 2019 Wayne Wright Rogers died peacefully in his home at the age of 76, due to lung transplant complications.
Wayne was born May 11, 1943 in Atherton, California and studied Geology at University of California, Berkeley. Wayne loved the outdoors, reading classic novels, traveling and was a big-time foodie. He was passionate about good food and he especially loved his coffee and was known for roasting and grinding his own coffee beans to make the perfect cup.
On May 11, 1983 Wayne got sober and attended the Alcoholics Anonymous recovery program. AA became his life and he fully embraced it spiritually and sponsored many. He made sure the loving hand of AA was extended to anyone in need. The program made him the kind, compassionate and jovial man that he was.
Wayne met his wife Frances at the annual AA Conference in Crested Butte, Colorado where they would later join in marriage on August 1, 2010. She loved his sense of humor as did all of his friends and family. Wayne used humor to help difficult situations seem light. An example of his jovial personality was he joked with Frances saying, "Put me on a cookie sheet and bake me like a cookie in the oven." This perfectly displayed how he dealt with dying, but most importantly how he loved his cookies.
Wayne is preceded in death by his father Robert Gray Rogers and mother Mary Jane Thornburg and his grandson Justin Edward Thompson. He survived by his wife, Frances; brother Robert G. Rogers and sister-in-law Dora L. Rogers of Rosemont, Pennsylvania; and his children, Wayne Jr., Renee of Reno, Nevada, Shawna of Mays Landing, New Jersey, Lacey and Susanna of Costa Mesa, California; step-children David, Kimberly, Timothy, Amanda and James; grandchildren, Taylor, Samantha, Janessa, Elijah, Brittney, Makenzie, Zachary, Joshua, Paislee, and Jaxson; and step-grandchildren, Chelese, Miklo, Angelina, Jodeci, Mazey, Kristina, Brandon, Cash and Makayla. Wayne loved his family.
The family would like to sincerely thank the U of U Hospital Transplant Team, doctors; Barbara Cahill MD, Sanjeev Raman MD; transplant coordinators, Bill and Kelly; medical assistant, Tauni and Eckna, Marisol and Troy, Bill and Shelly, who lovingly drew blood from Wayne on a regular basis. Thank you for taking care of my beloved Wayne.
A memorial will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Tracy Aviary 589 E. 1300 S, SLC. A reception is from 5-5:45 p.m. with a memorial service from 5:50-6:50 p.m. An optional open AA meeting will follow in Wayne's honor from 7-8:00 p.m. Please no smoking.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019