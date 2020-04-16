|
|
Weldon John Simmons
1926 - 2020
Taylorsville, UT-Our dear sweet dad, husband, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother returned to his eternal home on April 11, 2020. He died peacefully of natural causes at the age of 93. Weldon was born August 17, 1926, in Charleston, Utah to John W and MaryAnn McCullough Simmons. He was the eldest son of 5 boys. He married Lucy Peterson in the Salt Lake Temple on June 18, 1952.
Weldon was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints. He served in many capacities during his life. He was a faithful home teacher and ward clerk in the Rose Park Center Ward.
Dad worked hard his entire life. As a youth he had fond memories of milking the cows and mowing the hay with the horses and tractor. His many jobs throughout his life included working on a cattle ranch in Colorado, Maddox's in Brigham City caring for show cattle, Clover Leaf Dairy in various capacities, A& R Meats as Plant Manager, Kennecott Copper Mine in the smelter, and Backman Elementary as a Custodian. But his most favorite job was working for Murray City Parks where he was in charge of four parks. He made many friends and took great pride in his work. He often talked of his Murray City Park days. Dad loved taking care of his own yard. You could find him working in his yard all summer long. He was always trimming the rose bushes, caring for the flower beds, gathering the raspberries and taking care of his fruit trees. Dad's yard was beautiful and his pride and joy.
Dad loved western movies especially if John Wayne was in them. Dad enjoyed traveling with his family, he was always up for a trip to Wendover to play the slots. Dad was an avid BYU sports fan. He kept track of the stock market, reading the Tribune and Readers Digest. He loved cherry chocolates, ice cream, and any treat with whipped cream. He certainly had a sweet tooth. He enjoyed his many walks while living at Legacy House in Taylorsville. His favorite mantra was "Money in the bank, Cattle on the Range" He often repeated it to us.
Dad was kind and always grateful when we were with him.
Weldon is survived by his daughter Gloria (Jerry) Herrera, son Bruce (Sherri) Simmons, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and brothers Verlin, Garth, and Darwin.
Preceded in death by his wife Lucy and daughter Christine whom he missed and cherished very much, his parents and brother Don.
Our family would like to thank the Legacy House of Taylorsville for loving and caring for our Dad the last two years. And to Josh in the Cottage for taking care of Weldon during this last month. And a special thank you to every CNA that cared for our Dad. You are truly angels on earth.
A special thank you to Wendy at Inspiration Hospice and her team for taking care of Weldon during the last month of his life. We will never forget your tender loving care of our dad.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider doing an act of kindness for your neighbors or loved ones at this time.
A circle of strength & love…..Our Family founded on faith….joined in love…kept by God….together Forever.
Due to the Covid 19 a private viewing and graveside service will be held for family members only. Interment at Memorial Redwood Cemetery.
Good Night Sweet dad until we meet again!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020