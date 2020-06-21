Wendell A.Turnbow
1932 - 2020
Wendell Appollos Turnbow passed away on June 11, 2020. He was born in Boulder City, NV to Reginal and Elda Turnbow on December 7, 1932. He married Bevertly Dawn Ranck on October 11, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple for time and eternity. Together they have two children: KW Turnbow and Robyn Newsome.
Wendell was a line driver for P.I.E, where he'd formed many lifelong friendships, still gathering every Monday for breakfast. He enjoyed the outdoors and social gatherings. He was honest, generous and a loving man, truly a father to many. He had an incredible sense of humor, contagious laugh and a gift for gab. He was often heard answering the phone "Duffy's pool hall, Duffy speaking!"
Wendell is survived by his wife Beverly and children KW and Robyn, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents Reginal and Elda, sisters Barbara Smith and Beulah Lefler and special grandson, Christian West.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held from 1:30 - 2:30 pm prior to the services. Please share a memory or thought at larkincares.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.