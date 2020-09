Or Copy this URL to Share

Wendy (Emmett) Jackson

June 2, 1955 ~ August 20, 2020

She died after a long battle with cancer. Survived by her father, brother, children, and grandchildren.

A viewing is planned for Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 2pm at Affordable F&C (4385 S 500 W, Murray UT). No service is planned.



