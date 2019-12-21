|
|
Wendy Kay Brown
1969 - 2019
On Monday, December 16th at 9:30pm, Wendy Brown's long battle with cancer ended at the age of 50. Her viewing will be on Sunday, December 22nd from 5:00-7:00 PM at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. The funeral services will be on Monday, December 23rd at 11:00 AM at the LDS Ward House at 10124 S 1300 W, South Jordan, Utah. For a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 21, 2019