Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Ward House
10124 S 1300 W
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Kay Brown


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendy Kay Brown Obituary
Wendy Kay Brown
1969 - 2019
On Monday, December 16th at 9:30pm, Wendy Brown's long battle with cancer ended at the age of 50. Her viewing will be on Sunday, December 22nd from 5:00-7:00 PM at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. The funeral services will be on Monday, December 23rd at 11:00 AM at the LDS Ward House at 10124 S 1300 W, South Jordan, Utah. For a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -