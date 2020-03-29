|
1959 ~ 2020
Mrs. Wendy Uttke of North Salt Lake passed away peacefully surrounded by love after a long struggle with Cancer and Alzheimer's. She fought a good fight, and we were so happy for every second she was with us until she left to be with her mother on March 20, 2020.
She was born in Bountiful to Joan and Robert Sorensen on June 18, 1959. She married Tom Uttke on August 27, 1994 in Salt Lake City.
Wendy is survived by Tom, her son Shane, daughter Shiloh (Steve); grandson Jaycee, and granddaughter Myah; her sister Halene (Randy); nephew Justin, grand-nephew Hagen, grand- niece Khloe.
Wendy liked to garden and planted flowers all around her homes. The family asks that you plant a flower for Wendy in your yard.
Due to the current situation, there will be a private funeral for family members this week. A celebration is planned on her upcoming 61st birthday: June 18th (More on that later.)
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020