Wesley E. White passed away on April 18, 2019 from a sudden heart attack while golfing. He was born November 12, 1959 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Ted and Nelda White and was the second of three children. Wes was raised in Bountiful and attended Viewmont High, graduating in 1978.
During his senior year, Wes met his sweetheart, Nannette, and they married August 11, 1979 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with three strong, beautiful children: Jackson, Allyson and Madison, who they lovingly referred to as "our three sons," and many of their friends who were adopted into the hearts of Papa Wes and Nanners. Wes worked for Bountiful Irrigation for 38 years where he served as manager for over 20 years. Wes was a natural outdoorsman, handyman, sportsman, and leader. He loved fishing, pickleball, softball, golf and his beautiful koi fish. Wes had a tremendous influence on the youth through church callings, mentoring, coaching and giving service. The many girls he coached over the years are lovingly referred to as the Softball Daughters.
Wes is survived by his mother Nelda White, wife of nearly 40 years, Nannette Peck White, children: Jackson (Sarena) White, Allyson (AJ) Rucker, and Madison White; grandchildren: Emery, Joel, Paityn and Zoey; siblings: Lisa (Jerry) Rose, and Casey (Daphne) White. Preceded in death by his father Ted White.
Wes would have loved to have joined us for his funeral, but he has gone to Alaska to enjoy the fishing.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Bountiful Central Stake Center, 640 South 750 East, Bountiful. A viewing will be held Monday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, and Tuesday morning 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church prior to services. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019