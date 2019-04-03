|
|
Wesley R Lowry
1951 ~ 2019
"Gone Fishing"
Our husband, father, grandpa, brother, and friend passed away on April 1st at the Veterans' Hospital after a courageous fight with cancer. Wes lived life to the fullest. He traveled the world but his favorite place was Fish Lake. He loved sharing his love of fishing, boating and shooting guns with friends as well as telling BIG stories and cooking amazing meals. Celebration of life will be held at the Veterans' Memorial Park Chapel at 11:00 on Friday April 5th (visitation 10:30-11:00.) Our deepest gratitude for the entire staff at the VA who cared for Wes with love and respect. In lieu of flowers friends may donate to the VA hospice care. For complete obituary visit premierfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019