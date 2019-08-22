|
|
Weston Atkinson
1938 ~ 2019
Heavenly Father needed another good brick mason and all-around handy man with a great eye for detail to build up the kingdom, so his dad came to get Weston.
Herbert Weston Atkinson was born November 6, 1938 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Clifford Herbert and LaRue Burbidge Atkinson. He passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Wentworth Care Center.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Draper 12th Ward, 12300 South 600 East, Draper, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday evening at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East, Draper, Utah and 1 hour prior to the service, at the church. Interment, Draper City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019