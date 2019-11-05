|
|
Weston Kerm
Hamilton Sr.
"Together Again"
Kerm Hamilton passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019. Kerm was born on November 29, 1935 in SLC, Utah to Weston Eugene Hamilton and Myrl Washburn. He graduated from East High and attended the U of U. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Jean Woolley, on November 21, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple. His career with JCPenney took him to many states, but he considered Alaska home. During his career he was a store manager for JCPenney and president of both the Downtown Retail Merchants Association and the Rotary Club of SLC. Kerm also served in the Air Force Reserve. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kerm enjoyed serving others as a bishop, district presidency member, temple worker, and missionary- serving alongside his wife in Nauvoo, IL from 2003-2005. He had a love for scouting and served as president of Alaska's Midnight Sun Council and VP of properties for the Greater SL Council. He was awarded BSA's Silver Beaver.
Kerm loved being with family and friends and spending time outdoors. In Alaska, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and adventuring in airplanes with his lifelong friend Kenny Ashby. In Utah, he enjoyed spending time with friends and family at his cabin.
He is survived by his seven children; Tami Malan (Mike), Lindi Clark (Steve), Marci Clawson (Ron), Weston (Teresia), Blake (Lorena), Brad (Corri), and Neal (Amanda); siblings Chad and Monty; 31 grandchildren and 19.5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, November 7, 2019 between 11:00 am and 12:45 pm at the Pepperwood Chapel, 2195 East Pepperwood Drive prior to the funeral services which will be held at 1:00 pm. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019