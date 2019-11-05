Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Pepperwood Chapel
2195 East Pepperwood Drive
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Pepperwood Chapel
2195 East Pepperwood Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Weston Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Weston Kerm Hamilton


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Weston Kerm Hamilton Obituary
Weston Kerm
Hamilton Sr.
"Together Again"
Kerm Hamilton passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019. Kerm was born on November 29, 1935 in SLC, Utah to Weston Eugene Hamilton and Myrl Washburn. He graduated from East High and attended the U of U. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Jean Woolley, on November 21, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple. His career with JCPenney took him to many states, but he considered Alaska home. During his career he was a store manager for JCPenney and president of both the Downtown Retail Merchants Association and the Rotary Club of SLC. Kerm also served in the Air Force Reserve. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kerm enjoyed serving others as a bishop, district presidency member, temple worker, and missionary- serving alongside his wife in Nauvoo, IL from 2003-2005. He had a love for scouting and served as president of Alaska's Midnight Sun Council and VP of properties for the Greater SL Council. He was awarded BSA's Silver Beaver.
Kerm loved being with family and friends and spending time outdoors. In Alaska, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and adventuring in airplanes with his lifelong friend Kenny Ashby. In Utah, he enjoyed spending time with friends and family at his cabin.
He is survived by his seven children; Tami Malan (Mike), Lindi Clark (Steve), Marci Clawson (Ron), Weston (Teresia), Blake (Lorena), Brad (Corri), and Neal (Amanda); siblings Chad and Monty; 31 grandchildren and 19.5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, November 7, 2019 between 11:00 am and 12:45 pm at the Pepperwood Chapel, 2195 East Pepperwood Drive prior to the funeral services which will be held at 1:00 pm. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Weston's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -