McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Church
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Garden Cove Wardhouse
1945 West 9000 South
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Garden Cove Wardhouse
1945 West 9000 South
View Map
Wilbern Lee McDougal


1939 - 2019
Wilbern Lee McDougal Obituary
Wilbern L. McDougal
1939 ~ 2019
Our loving husband, father, and grandfather Wilbern Lee McDougal died December 9, 2019 at the age of 80. Accompanied by his spouse Charlotte, he lived a full life of conviction, determination and commitment to his family, faith in Jesus Christ and service to others. Although he experienced the effects of polio at a young age and walked with a brace throughout his life, he confronted trials with courage and a positive attitude. In his career in real estate or in life, he greeted everyone with a firm handshake and a large smile that became his signature trademark no matter the circumstances he faced.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 14th at 12 Noon, at Garden Cove Wardhouse, 1945 West 9000 South, with a viewing one hour prior to the services. There will also be a viewing on Friday evening December 13th from 6-8:00 pm at the church. Please go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for full obituary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
