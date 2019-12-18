|
Wiley Frank Ogle, Jr. age 80, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019, in Woodland Hills, Utah at the home of his daughter, Debbie Reid.
He was born to Wiley Frank Ogle, Sr and Vera Ailene McCollaum on April 19, 1939 in Lancaster, California.
In his younger years he was a proud member, and President of his chapter of Future Farmers of America where he won several awards. He also loved cars and wanted to race them. He was a mechanic, like his father, and the President of the Antelope Valley Vikings car club. Later in life he was able to enjoy his love of cars again by restoring two classic cars.
On June 23, 1958 he married Retha June Fraser in St. George, Utah and proceeded to raise his family in Lancaster, Rosamond and Glendora, California. Throughout the years he enjoyed listening to music, going to plays, boating, fishing, water skiing, snow skiing and especially the weekend trips with his family. He also enjoyed his garden, especially his orchids and roses. In 1975 Frank, with his family, joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints. He enjoyed serving in many callings and helping others. At this time, and over the next 15 years, they also took in several foster children. He also became a grandfather and loved spending time with his grandkids, Adam and Mindy.
Frank was dedicated and hard working. He worked 35 years at Southern California Edison where he started in the motor pool, working his way through the ranks to become project planning manager. Upon leaving Edison he started his own consulting firm, West Coast Utility Specialists.
On August 24, 1996 Frank was married and sealed to Judy Lynn Hilton in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived in Glendora, California until building their dream home in Sandy, Utah where they relocated in 2012. He and Judy enjoyed many years of temple work. They had a love for Shelties and had several in California; Katie, Molly and Heidi and two after moving to Utah; Casey and Holly, who comforted both Judy and Frank, in their last days.
Frank is preceded in death by his wife, Judy Lynn Hilton-Ogle, his parents, and his sister Scottie. He is survived by his daughter, Debra (Bob) Reid; his son Daniel (Julie) Ogle; his grandchildren Adam (Jennifer) Glasscock, Mindy (Josh) Williams, Hunter Reid, Ashley Ogle, Christopher Ogle, and 7 great grandchildren.
Services and internment will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park located at 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City. A visitation will be held from 1:00 - 1:45 p.m. the same day.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019