Wilford Allen Glad
1929 ~ 2019
South Jordan-Wilford 'Allen' Glad, 90, of South Jordan, Utah, passed away from old age on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was born August 29, 1929 in Salt Lake City to Wilford Christian Andersen Glad and Margaret Signora McDermott. He graduated from South High in 1947, and then attended college at the University of Utah and BYU. At age 18, he enlisted in the Navy and served from September 1947 to January 1949. From May 1949 to October 1951 he served an LDS mission to Mexico. He served in the Korean War from January 1952 to January 1954, being stationed at Fort Ord, California for basic training, and then as a drill Sergeant at Fort Riley, Kansas. He married Lillian Elaine Mohler October 15, 1953. They moved to Las Vegas in 1956, where they resided for 60 years, until 2016. He was the Father of 6 children, 35 grandchildren, and 51 great grandchildren. Allen was a kind, thoughtful, and loving Father and friend to all. He was always telling a joke, giving a compliment, or making uplifting comments. He loved to make others feel good. He worked as a carpenter, retiring at age 70. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in many callings. He served in the Las Vegas Spanish Branch Bishopric for 20 years. He also served as a genealogy extraction worker, temple worker and served three stake missions.
Allen is survived by 5 children, Larry (Susan) Glad of Las Vegas, Nevada, Peggy (Howard) Sargent of Muskogee, Oklahoma, Brent (Susan) Glad of South Jordan, Utah, Marilyn (Bryan) Glaus of Palm Harbor, Florida, and Corinne Honeycutt Gort of Spanish Fork, Utah, 33 grandchildren, and 51 great-grandchildren. Allen was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lillian Elaine Mohler, son Steven, two grandchildren (Lisa and Ryan), and all of his siblings (Lois, Joyce, Joan, Carol, & Sharon).
Funeral services will be held on Saturday September 21st at 11:00 a.m. at the Parkway 1st Ward Chapel located at 9894 South 2700 West, South Jordan, Utah. A viewing will be held at the same location and date from 9:30-10:45. Allen will be interred next to his wife on Monday, September 23rd, at 1:15 p.m. at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive in Boulder City, Nevada. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.independentfuneralservices.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019