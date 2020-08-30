1/1
Wilford Henry Knighton
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1959 ~ 2020
Our beloved partner, brother, father, grandpa, uncle and cousin, Wilford Henry Knighton, 61, of Layton, UT, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home.
Wilford was born on February 11, 1959, in Almeda CA and adopted by Dorothea Elizabeth Thayne and Samuel Ray Knighton, in his early childhood, they moved to Layton, UT and then in his teenage years, moved to Kearns, UT.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, watching his favorite basketball team the Utah Jazz, playing games, sitting back to enjoy some rock and roll, and spending time with his grandchildren. He devoted his early years to his job at Prentice Hall and made lifelong friends.
He is survived by his life partner Kathy S. Romero of Layton, UT; daughter Veronica M. Oliver (Natalie) of Beaverton, OR; son Adam Starika (Delmy) of Tooele, UT; four step-children and 14 grandchildren and two sisters and 1 brother.
Cremation will take place and A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Red Creek, Fruitland, UT beginning at 11 a.m.
Gone Fishing!
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Red Creek
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved