Will Browne Boynton
In Loving Memory
Will Browne Boynton was delivered to the home of his parents Charles and Juliet in a cab, as might be expected, on June the fourth, 1943. He was the youngest of three, and the family diplomat. He attended Rowland Hall, studied abroad in Germany, and graduated from Williams College. He then participated in the family business, Salt Lake Transportation, then embarked on a career as a travel agent, which afforded him the opportunities to walk the earth, like Kang, and led to the creation of many a fine and weird tale. A sailing and skiing enthusiast, he did not sit still for long, and he was an avid reader and connoisseur of the arts. And he went on to get into hot-air ballooning. Like you do.... He then went on to a career in real estate. He was a matchless raconteur, who could make laundry sound like the battle of Dunkirk. He was never seen in a t- shirt. No collar, no deal. He is survived by his sister Berenice, his brother Charles, sons Alexander and Benjamin (Aya) and grandsons Tobias, Miles, and Otis. And a carnival of nieces, nephews and old friends.
Bill's family will be celebrating his life from 3-6pm on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Salt Lake County Country Club at 2400 Country Club Dr. Salt Lake City Utah 84109.
We would love to see any of his old friends, enemies, adversaries or creditors. No Levi's or mullets please.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019