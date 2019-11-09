Home

Willard E. Knibbe


1926 - 2019
Willard E Knibbe
1926-2019
Our Gentle Giant the "old Pro" passed away peacefully in the early morning of Friday November 1 2019, after a long battle with Dementia. Bill was born on July 19, 1926 to William and Gertrude Serverson Knibbe. He married Lois Smith, later divorced, then married Jane Hampson, later divorced.
In September of 1972, Grandpa always said "he met the best thing that ever happened to him, the true love of his life" Janice (Jan) Fellows Kilgore. They were married in July of 1976 and again in the Methodist Church on August 31st 1978. Bills children Sue, Stephen T, W Patrick, David, and Mark along with Jan's children Karry, Kristy and Kevin, became a family of one. He proudly served his country during World War II in the Philippines Islands. Bill was in education for 36 years. He loved his job as a teacher, counselor, coach, Principal and Assistant Principal. He left an indelible impression on many lives during his years in education, coaching and as a wonderful mentor. He loved the Fall season, hunting with friends and family, but most of all he loved the summertime, fishing at the cabin and golfing with anyone that would join him. He was very proud of his seven holes in one! Preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, his step daughter Kristy and daughter-in-law Nana. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Jan Knibbe, sister Shirley K Mumford, seven beautiful children, twenty-one grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Bill has been laid to rest. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Ridge Care Center and a Very close friend to Bill and the entire family Mr. Hector Robles with Summit Home Health Care.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
