William Adams
"Spud"
Spud (Wm) Adams, born April 6, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away in Green Valley on Sept. 18, 2019 of natural causes. He attended the University of Utah and owned Spud Adams Country Carpet in Salt Lake City (before moving to Green Valley), where he opened an indoor driving range where he met his current wife Alice. They had just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. In high school and college, he played football as a running back, and held track records. He was an avid golfer in Utah and at Desert Hills Golf Club in Green Valley, where he won the men's club championship more than once. Spud also loved yard work and taking care of his garden and was so proud of his home-grown cabbage, which was served on St. Patty's Day for many friends over the years. He is survived by his wife, Alice Adams of Green Valley; brother Bob (Judy), children Ginger Blaisdell (David) of SLC, Utah; Dixie Brown (Robert) of Sandy, Utah; and Wil Adams (Melea) of St. George, Utah; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sister Connie Johnson (Bill) and daughter CanDee Adams. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
