In Loving Memory



July 27th, 1926 was just another day for most folks, but for Gladys Mae Tuttle the 10 minute trip from Russell, Kentucky to the hospital in Ironton, Ohio seemed to take forever. Little could she have guessed how it would change her family's course for eternity. That trip resulted in the birth of her first child, William Alfred Tuttle and he would delight her and her husband Christopher Columbus to no end. Yet, his curiosity and sharp wit would land him into and out of trouble almost simultaneously and kept his parents on their toes.



Other than exceptional grades every year- even being able to skip a grade level- his school years would have been unremarkable if not for onething: he never missed a day. However, once in Sixth Grade while walking across the bridge to school, he fell into a creek (true story, noexplanation why). Knowing he could not go to class all wet, he went back home and changed clothes. Arriving at school late for the first timeever, he went straight to the Principal's office and explained his tardiness. He was forgiven and still able to receive an award at the end of his Senior year for never missing or being late to school.



After graduation, Bill did a short stint in the United States Army Air Forces during WWII then returned home and worked as a lineman for the electric company all the while honing his skills as a deft shortstop in baseball. Six years out of high school and still a very eligible bachelor wasjust too much for his sister Freda. So, she introduced Bill to her friend Betty Jo Adkins. The rest they say is one for the history books and they got married on August 2, 1952.



On June 4th, 1954 Bill and Betty experienced the birth of their first child, Billy Chris followed by Roger Val, James Alfred, Christie Ann and culminating in the adoption of Donna Sue.



Bill loved his job working on the railroad as an Electrical Supervisor and was hand-picked to supervise the train carrying President Dwight D Eisenhower's body from Washington DC to Abilene Kansas. He fulfilled many callings in his church, serving a mission in Edinburgh, Scotland and London, the Denver, CO temple and being a sealer in the Vernal and Salt Lake City temples. He loved to play his harmonicas and often serenaded his family with Country Western tunes and especially loved harmonizing with Betty. He retired from Deseret Western Railways in Rangely, CO.



Bill departed this earth on May 16, 2020 in Taylorsville, UT at the age of 93. He leaves behind Roger (Lisa) Tuttle of Bountiful, UT and Jim Tuttle of San Diego, CA; his two daughters, Christie Tuttle of San Diego, CA and Donna (Clayton) Gohr of Rangely, CO; six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; his brother Robert (Jo) Tuttle and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceding him in death, his beloved wife Betty, his son Billy Chris; his parents and his recently departed sister, Freda and her husband Bill Young.



We would like to thank the family members, Meggan Newbold and all the people who took care of Bill who went above and beyond to be kind, helpful and to brighten his day.



When asked his name, he would often reply, "My mother calls me William, my sister calls me Bill, my father calls me Willy, but the fellas they call me Bill." We love and will miss you Bill.



