Jan 13, 1927 ~ Dec 12, 2019
William Anthony O'Reilly, our wonderful husband and father, left this earth on December 12, 2019 at the age of 92 following a short yet trying battle with pancreatic cancer. He lived a full and blessed life in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He was born to Michael Francis and Elizabeth Blanch O'Reilly on January 13, 1927, one of ten children. He was a student at Judge Memorial Catholic High School and attended the University of Utah. At the age of 17, he made the choice to enlist in the US Navy to serve his country during World War II. On February 19, 1952, Bill married the love of his life, Gloria Virginia Russo. Together they built a wonderful family with their four sons, William Richard, Joseph Randall, Steven Robert & Brian Michael. A strong and loving man, he devoted his life to his family. He was proud of his Irish heritage and believed there were only two types of people in this world; those who were Irish and those that wished they were. He was a devoted Catholic, rising to the rank of 4th Degree within the Knights of Columbus.
His career spanned nearly forty years with Union Pacific Railroad and Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad. He enjoyed 30 years of retirement. He believed deeply in workers' rights and Unions.
Bill is preceded in death by his son Joseph Randall, parents Michael Francis and Elizabeth Blanch and eight of his siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Gloria Virginia; his sister Patricia; sons Rick (Louise), Steve (Amy) & Brian (Cory). Grandchildren; Nicole (Jason), Joseph Randall, John Paul (Kara), Ryan (Wendy), Elizabeth (Vladimir), Jacob (Haylee) and Michael, as well as numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their love and gratitude to Banya Letham and the staff of both One Care Hospice and the Veterans Affairs Hospital for their compassionate care.
A Celebration of William's Life will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church, 1975 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City. Committal will follow at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and "T" Street.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Weigand Homeless Services, 437 West 200 South, S.L.C., UT 84101.
A video tribute slideshow may be viewed and memories may be shared at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019