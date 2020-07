Or Copy this URL to Share

William Arthur Cook

(Willie)

07-08-1982 ~ 01-23-2020

Willie absolutely LOVED his birthday, each year on July 9th the countdown til his next birthday would begin. Willie always dreamed of reaching the golden age of 40. On the day of his passing when asked his age Willie answered, "I'm 40." Happy 40th Birthday Willie!



