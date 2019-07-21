|
1927 ~ 2019
William Benjamin Toohey age 91 passed away on July 2, 2019 at his home in Whitefish. He was born in Butte, MT on Oct.9, 1927 to Montana and William Toohey. He was proud of his Irish heritage and lived a rough and tumble life up in Walkerville as a consequence of that heritage. He attended Sherman Elementary School in Walkerville. Bill was an athlete and loved to tell those stories of his school years. After graduation from High School in Butte he enlisted in the Navy at age 17 and served 4 years following the attack of Pearl Harbor.
Upon returning from the service when the war ended Bill married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Jacobsen, on Jan. 15, 1949. Together they shared 65 wonderful years of marriage and family life. Shortly after their marriage Bill enrolled at the University of MT under the GI bill where he began his education and career in business. His education and career path took his young family to Oregon, Nebraska, Wyoming and Utah. In Utah they established their home and business and raised their three daughters. From their Montana roots and the outdoors in their blood their growing family enjoyed a wonderful life recreating of all sorts with cherished friends and family. Bill was an avid fisherman, skier, hiker, golfer, and loved to camp and explore. Summer trips to Winnakee Cottages on Whitefish Lake were a family favorite where generations gathered yearly to enjoy reunions with family and endless hours on the lake and beach near the mouth of the Whitefish River.
Our family is forever grateful for the direction he has steered our lives, and for the outdoor legacy we all enjoy as Bill's children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Whether we are skiing, fishing, biking, hiking, boating or camping our parents will be forever in our thoughts and hearts.
Bill is pre deceased in death by his beloved wife Joyce, his grandson Ben McCarthy, and by his son in law Morton McCarthy. He is survived by his daughters, Linda McCarthy and family, Debbie and Paul Biolo and family, and Christy Toohey and family. Bill and Joyce enjoyed 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
The family is being kindly cared for by Austin Funeral Home in Whitefish where cremation has taken place.
An outdoor memorial celebration is planned in August where family and friends will gather together again on the lake to share their memories and stories of Bill's life well lived.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 21, 2019