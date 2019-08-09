|
|
William Boyd Howarth
1931 - 2019
Our delightful and dearly loved father, grandfather, uncle and friend returned home to the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on August 6, 2019.
Born May 1, 1931 to John William Howarth and Alice Leone Sperry in Nephi, Utah. Boyd was a lifetime resident of Nephi.
Boyd, known too many as "Satch," loved serving others in various ways and actively served throughout his lifetime. He served his community as President of Juab School District, Juab County Commissioner, Jaycees and Lions Club President, all the while serving on the Nephi City Volunteer Fire Department for well over 40 years. He served his country, participating in the Korean War as a young man and then representing himself and country in the Utah National Guard for 40 years, achieving the rank of Command Sergeant Major. Once retired from the guard he served as Commander of American Legion Post #1. He served his Heavenly Father valiantly while serving others. He held numerous callings in the LDS church including Bishop, High Councilman, and serving a Church Service Mission with his eternal companion to the Employment Resource Mission.
He married his lifelong love and sweetheart Vaudis Goodall on June 1, 1954, marriage later solemnized in the Manti Temple. Vaudis passed away on April 25, 2014. Together they had three children. He worked for over 40 years at Pexton Wholesale developing many lifelong associates throughout central and southern Utah. His life's passion was supporting his family in all they did. Not only did he tease his family with his wit and humor, but all whom he came in contact with. He was an avid supporter of all athletics, especially those at Juab High School until he could no longer sit on a hard bench.
He is survived by his sons Steven (Kerry) of Nephi and James (Debbie) of Norfolk, MA. He adored his 8 grandchildren (Stephanie, Tina, Michael, Scot, Kristal, Ashley, Nichole, and Taylor) and 11 great grandchildren (Gavin, Kysen, Hagen, Dracen, Ellie, Ryker, Tyce, Aubrie, Emrie, Teagan, and Duke).
Dad was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, wife (Vaudis), daughter (Deanna), and granddaughter (Stephanie).
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the Nephi 1st Ward Chapel, 222 South 100 East, Nephi, Utah. Visitation held Sunday evening, August 11, from 6:00-8:00 pm at the Anderson Funeral Home, 94 West 300 North, Nephi, Utah, and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment, Vine Bluff Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the LDS Church missionary fund.
Our family would like to express gratitude to the entire staffs at Laurel Groves, Central Valley Medical Center, and Central Valley Hospice for the care they have given to him and for making him comfortable at this tender time. www.andersonfh1866.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 9, 2019