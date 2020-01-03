|
|
May 29, 1987 ~ Dec 28, 2019
A man with a heart of gold passed away December 28th unexpectedly at the age of 32, at home surrounded by the love of his life, Kayla Marie Ward, sons Krew and Kohen and sister-in-law, Alyssa Jeanne Ward.
Bryce was born May 29, 1987 to William Edward Johnson and Tonna Liddiard Johnson in West Valley City, Utah.
Bryce's passions in life were art, reading, watching his Steelers win, camping, fishing, golfing, and skateboarding. His greatest joy was being around family and friends, playing cards, watching movies, playing catch with his sons and making sure everyone around him was taken care of and enjoying every moment together.
Bryce is and will always be a loving son, father, husband, brother, and friend to all that know him.
Bryce is survived by his wife, Kayla Ward; sons, William Krew and Kohen Wade; his mother, Tonna; brother, Tyrell (Whitney) Johnson; sisters, Darci Condrey and Nadalee (Tyler) Anderson; grandmother, Myrleen Liddiard; stepfather, Tim Mattox; in-laws, Kathy Ward, Mark Ward, Alyssa Ward, Brad (Celeste) Ward, and Kyle Ward; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Eddie and Syd Johnson; grandparents, Harold G. Liddiard, Connie Rae and Buzz Johnson; and "Bro" Derek Monsen; along with other dear family members and friends.
Until we see you again, rest easy Brycer.
Steelers Strong!
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the "William Bryce Johnson Memorial Fund" at any America First Credit Union. Proceeds will benefit his two sons.
An open house memorial service will be held January 4, 2020, at the Kramer Family Funeral Home at 2500 S. Decker Lake Blvd #1 West Valley City, Utah 84119 from 2:30 to 5:00pm.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 3, 2020