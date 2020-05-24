Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Interment
Thursday, May 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Mountain View Cemetery
Beaver, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Oakden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. Oakden III


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William C. Oakden III Obituary
William C. Oakden III
Son, Brother, Friend, Husband, Father & Grandpa!
Our family lost an amazing soul. Bill passed away at his home on May 18, 2020. He was born September 16, 1959 to William C. Oakden Jr. and Gwendolyn Green Oakden in Salt Lake City, Utah. He attended East High School. He retired from Chevron Refinery as a Shift Supervisor after 29 years. After retirement he got his dream job working and playing at the Lakeside Golf Course where he finally achieved his goal of getting a hole in one. Bill loved to golf, fish, cruise, camp at Lyman Lake, go boating at Lake Powell and watch old westerns on TV and be a goofball. Bill always was the life of the party! He made friends wherever he went always striking up a conversation and talking as if he had known them his entire life. He would try to find the good in everything and everyone. Bill left behind loved ones who will miss him dearly, including wife, Suzanne D. Oakden; son, Corey (Kelly) Sweat; daughter Leslie Sweat; grandchildren Wyatt, Ainsley, Christian, Jayson, Tianna, Carter and one more on the way; mother-in-law Carolyn Dicks; siblings Vickie Oakden, Becky (Casey) Valdez; brothers-in-law Mike (Val Jean), Ryan (Jamie) Dicks; sisters-in-law Marsha (Brent) Jensen, Valerie (Jeff) Smith and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Bill will be reunited with his parents, father-in-law, Julian Dicks and his son Billy whom he missed so very much.
An outdoor, appropriately socially distanced service will be held on Wednesday, May 27 from 5:30 until 8:30 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. We ask you please call the funeral home at 801-474-9119 and make a reservation for the hour you wish to attend in order that we may keep each hour to fifty and under people in attendance. Please have a mask with you and wear it until you are seated and spaced from others appropriately. Casual attire requested as Bill hated dressing up! Interment will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery in Beaver, Utah on May 28 at 1:00 PM. Share your photos and memories with the family and view tribute video slideshow with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -