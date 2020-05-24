|
|
William C. Oakden III
Son, Brother, Friend, Husband, Father & Grandpa!
Our family lost an amazing soul. Bill passed away at his home on May 18, 2020. He was born September 16, 1959 to William C. Oakden Jr. and Gwendolyn Green Oakden in Salt Lake City, Utah. He attended East High School. He retired from Chevron Refinery as a Shift Supervisor after 29 years. After retirement he got his dream job working and playing at the Lakeside Golf Course where he finally achieved his goal of getting a hole in one. Bill loved to golf, fish, cruise, camp at Lyman Lake, go boating at Lake Powell and watch old westerns on TV and be a goofball. Bill always was the life of the party! He made friends wherever he went always striking up a conversation and talking as if he had known them his entire life. He would try to find the good in everything and everyone. Bill left behind loved ones who will miss him dearly, including wife, Suzanne D. Oakden; son, Corey (Kelly) Sweat; daughter Leslie Sweat; grandchildren Wyatt, Ainsley, Christian, Jayson, Tianna, Carter and one more on the way; mother-in-law Carolyn Dicks; siblings Vickie Oakden, Becky (Casey) Valdez; brothers-in-law Mike (Val Jean), Ryan (Jamie) Dicks; sisters-in-law Marsha (Brent) Jensen, Valerie (Jeff) Smith and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Bill will be reunited with his parents, father-in-law, Julian Dicks and his son Billy whom he missed so very much.
An outdoor, appropriately socially distanced service will be held on Wednesday, May 27 from 5:30 until 8:30 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. We ask you please call the funeral home at 801-474-9119 and make a reservation for the hour you wish to attend in order that we may keep each hour to fifty and under people in attendance. Please have a mask with you and wear it until you are seated and spaced from others appropriately. Casual attire requested as Bill hated dressing up! Interment will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery in Beaver, Utah on May 28 at 1:00 PM. Share your photos and memories with the family and view tribute video slideshow with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 24, 2020