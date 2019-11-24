Home

Berg Mortuary
185 East Center Street
Provo, UT 84606
(801) 373-1841
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Berg Mortuary
185 East Center Street
Provo, UT 84606
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Bonneville 10th Ward Chapel
1498 East 800 South
Provo, UT
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bonneville 10th Ward Chapel
1498 East 800 South
Provo, UT
William "Bud" Cottrell


1932 - 2019
William "Bud" Cottrell Obituary
1932 ~ 2019
William "Bud" Raphael Cottrell, 87, passed away on Nov. 21, 2019 in Payson, UT. He was born Feb. 22, 1932 in Sugarhouse, UT, to Raphael Charles and Anna Ethel Healy Cottrell. Bud graduated from Granite High School in 1951. He enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Southern California and Arizona from 1955-1957. He also served in many church callings throughout his life. He enjoyed his service at the Provo Temple for 12 years. Bud married his sweetheart Adella Jane Faux on Sept. 10, 1960, in the Manti Temple. They were married for 59 years. Bud finished his education at BYU then worked at Hercules Aerospace for 30 years. He also enjoyed BYU sports, hunting, working in the yard, boating, and summer vacations with his family. Bud is survived by his wife Adella, 3 children: Jaynie Sue (Clark) Harmon, Marie (Gayle) Pollock and Ray Cottrell; 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and sister Claudia Keldsen. We want to extend our gratitude to everyone at the Mervyn Sharp Bennion Veterans Home for the love and tender care you showed to Bud.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at the Bonneville 10th Ward Chapel, 1498 East 800 South, Provo, UT. Family and friends may visit with the family at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 E. Center Street, Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 6-8:00 p.m. and at the church Wednesday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial at Provo City Cemetery with Military Honors. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019
