William Cowan Stout Jr. "Bill"

1936~2020

Our dear sweetheart, father, grandpa and great-grandpa passed away October 17, 2020 at the age of 84, due to complications of Covid-19. He was the first born son (born on his Father's birthday) to William and Ruth Stout on July 9, 1936. He married his Jr. High school sweetheart on September 7, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for over 64 years. He was the love of her life. Together they raised two daughters and opened their own restaurant "The Pantry". He was a special Grandpa to 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Bill was a collector of books, clocks, coins, and loved John Wayne. He gave profound advice to all of us "Bite the Bullet".

We love you. God be with you 'till we meet again.

Bill is survived by his wife Elaine, daughters Lynda (Jerry) Knudsen, RaNay (Chris) McCormick, and his grandchildren. A private service will be held this Friday, October 23, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn.



