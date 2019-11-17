Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
William D. Ryan Obituary
1934 ~ 2019
Today we rejoice in the reunion of our parents. William D. Ryan, beloved Husband, Father, and Poppa passed away on November 14, 2019. He joins our mother, Patricia Doris Fry Ryan. Bill and Pat were married in the Salt Lake Temple and shared 65 years together full of love. Mom passed away October 25, 2018, and we celebrate their great reunion. He is survived by Tristan Shields, Curtis Ryan (Faith), Heidi Skanchy (Tony), Holly Decker (Drake), Craig Ryan (Julie), 14 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held Friday, November 22 from 6-8 p.m. at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23 at 11 a.m. at the same location with a viewing one hour prior. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary. Complete obituary at www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21, 2019
