May 22, 1942 ~ April 20, 2020
William (Bill) Dant slipped quietly away from this life, at his home in Provo, Utah , on April 20, 2020. Bill was born May 22, 1942, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, to Rowland S. Dant and Kathryne (Hogarth) Dant. Â He graduated magna cum laud from BYU and went on to earn an MS in sociology. He worked for the State of Utah Job Service, where his favorite assignmentÂ was counseling people to prepare them for employment.Â Bill overcame many health challenges in his life. He was a dialysis patient for 18 years and received a kidney transplant that helped extend his life for 25 more years. During this time, he served as an advocate for renal patients and freely extended emotional support to fellow patients. In spite of health issues, Bill lived a veryÂ full and active life. He was a pilot for many years. He loved the freedom of flying over mountains, valleys, and lakes and landing his tail dragger on desert roads. With a group of friends, he motorcycled the red rocks of the desert. In winters he often escaped to San Diego, where he enjoyed the rippling tides of the ocean and the warm sunny days. Lake Powell was one of his favorite places to relax on a houseboat with his family and friends. He was an excellent photographer, writer, adventure seeker,Â andÂ lover of his independence. Bill was a perpetual learner. He enjoyed sharing much of his knowledge with friends and family. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings, throughout his life. One of his favorite callings was teaching primary to 6-7 year olds. Â Bill is survived by his wife Doris (Ross) Dant (divorced ); his daughters Deborah Dant and Rebecca Terpstra (Chris); his granddaughters Brynna Dant, Kaitlin (Dant) Shurtleff ( Jordan), and Sophia Terpstra; his great-grandchildren Riley and Noah; his sister Chandra (Dant ) Hayes (Ralph); and many nieces and nephews.Â A celebration of his life will be held later this summer.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 10, 2020