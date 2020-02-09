|
|
William DeLoy Porter
1934 ~ 2020
DeLoy Porter passed away on February 4, 2020, following an extended illness.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 12, at 10:30 a.m. at the LDS Ward located at 9331 South 300 East, Sandy, Utah. Viewings will be held on Tuesday, February 11, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, and on Wednesday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020