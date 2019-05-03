Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Sunday, May 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Viewing
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Nuttall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Don Nuttall


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Don Nuttall Obituary
William D. Nuttall
1931 ~ 2019
William Don Nuttall, 87, died April 29, 2019. He was born September 14, 1931, to Dennis Don Nuttall and Mary Esther Wixom.
He is survived by his wife, Cuba; children David (Tammy), Michael (Brenda), Gail, Karen, Myste, Forest, Jeff Roberts (Eleni) and Pennie Roberts Hale (Calvin); 27 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and sister Mary Jean Kotter (Robert). He was preceded in death by his parents; and 2 children, Donna Jean and Richard Dean.
Services will be held Monday, May 6, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, where viewings will be held Sunday, May 5th, 6-8:00 p.m. and again prior to services from 9-9:45 a.m. Interment, Brigham City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now